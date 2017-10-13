Big offseason question for the Cleveland Indians, will they keep Jay Bruce?

President of Baseball Operations for the Cleveland Indians Chris Antonetti said he would love to have Jay Bruce on the team next year.

Bruce is one of the key players that will hit free agency during the offseason.

The outfielder hit 36 home runs and 101 RBIs in the 2017 season with the New York Mets and the Indians.

BRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCE.



Jay Bruce goes YARD, @Indians take the 3-0 lead in the 4th. https://t.co/B3vHMtcsfB — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 6, 2017

The Tribe traded for Bruce in early August.

"Jay made an extraordinary impact both on the field and in the clubhouse in the time he was with us," Antonetti said.

Cleveland's regular season record after the Bruce acquisition was 42-9. Bruce also led the team in home runs, hits and runs in the playoffs.

"We would love to have him, but we need to figure out exactly how all the pieces fit together, but he certainly did his part," Antonetti said.

Jay Bruce ties it up and Cleveland is ROCKING pic.twitter.com/AyoA5w7ETo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 7, 2017

Bruce, Austin Jackson, Bryan Shaw, Carlos Santana and Joe Smith are all free agents this year. Fans will have to wait to see if Cleveland can keep all the pieces from the 102-win team.

"We got a lot of things we need to work through with our roster and how we can configure things next year," Antonetti said.

