New York Yankees fan accused of hitting Cleveland fan in the head after Game 5 appears in court

A New York Yankees fan is accused of hitting a Cleveland fan in the head after Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

The Cleveland Police Department report shows Joseph Luchese, 36, Niagara Falls was charged with felonious assault.

Luchese appeared in Cleveland Municipal Court this morning, where his case was bound over to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

Luchese bonded out Saturday morning.

Investigators said they noticed a group of men fighting in the courtyard between Progressive Field and Quicken Loans Arena.

According to the police report authorities noticed Bradley Wilson, 32, Rocky River laying on the ground unresponsive.

He was transported to University Hospitals for head trauma.

Investigators said a group of Yankees fans were arguing with a group of Indians fans.

Police said surveillance video showed Luchese punching Wilson in the head.

Investigators said the video also showed an Avon Lake man attempt to punch Luchese before Wilson was hit.

