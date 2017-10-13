Cleveland Cooks: Hook and Hoof Swordfish - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cooks: Hook and Hoof Swordfish

Ingredients

  • 1 piece swordfish (about 7oz)
  • About 4 or 5 fingerling potatoes (depending on size)
  • About 4 or 5 baby rainbow carrots ( also depending on size) 
  • 4 cauliflower florets 
  • About 4 grapes ( halved)
  • 1 cup Cabernet Sauvignon 
  • 2 tsp drained and rinsed capers 
  • 2 tsp finely chopped fresh garlic 
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped shallot 
  • 1 tbsp honey 
  • Heavy cream 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Fresher cracked pepper
  • 1 tsp ground cinnamon 
  • 1 tsp ground cumin 
  • Olive oil 

Instructions

  1. For cauliflower and grapes, preheat broiler on high. Put cauliflower into a bowl, lightly coat with olive oil. Place cauliflower and grapes onto a small sheet tray, spread as to not stack the grapes and cauliflower. Place tray onto middle rack and broil til desired char. Set aside for later 
  2. For fingerings, pre heat oven to 375. Roast potatoes for 20 minutes. Let rest til warm and lightly smash potatoes with small sauce pan. Generously coat the bottom of a sauté pan with olive oil and heat on med/high heat.  Place smashed fingerlings in hot oil and fry til desired crispness, then flip and repeat. Place fried potatoes on paper towel covered plate
  3. For the carrots, preheat oven to 375. lightly drizzle oil over the carrots and toss until covered completely. Sprinkle the cinnamon and cumin over the carrots and add desired salt & pepper. Toss again until seasoning has covered the carrots. Roast carrots for about 15 minutes (or desired tenderness)
  4. For the sauce, heat up about two tbsp olive oil on medium heat and then add the garlic, shallot and capers. Sauté til softened and add red wine, reduce by 1/2, lower heat, add honey and a splash of heavy cream then whisk. Add cauliflower and grapes to finish sauce. 
  5. For swordfish, heat up cast iron pan (sauté pan if no castiron available) on med/high heat. Lightly drizzle oil over swordfish and add desired salt & pepper. Place fish into the hot pan oiled and seasoned side down. Sear for 3 minutes then flip. Sear for an additional 3 minutes then let rest. If more well done is desired, place in 400 degree oven for a few more minutes. 

