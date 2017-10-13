Miranda Lambert is bringing her tour to Cleveland

Miranda Lambert will perform at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on March 3. (Source AP Images)

Miranda Lambert will perform at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on March 3.

The announcement was posted on Twitter Friday morning.

Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods will also be a part of the show.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @mirandalambert "Livin' Like Hippies" Tour - Saturday, March 3, 2018 - Tickets on sale 10/20 10:00 AM. pic.twitter.com/Uv32sw4bGK — Wolstein Center (@wolsteincenter) October 13, 2017

Tickets for Lambert's "Livin' Like Hippies" tour go on sale at 10 a.m. at Oct. 20.

Her tour starts in Greenville, S.C. on Jan. 18 and ends in Winston-Salem, N.C on March 24.

Where are y’all going to see Miranda on the #LivinLikeHippiesTour?! Tickets for select markets on-sale now. Info: https://t.co/73kYyRsw1I pic.twitter.com/uvSRDNstEP — Wanda The Wanderer (@WandaTWanderer) October 6, 2017

