Miranda Lambert is bringing her tour to Cleveland - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Miranda Lambert is bringing her tour to Cleveland

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Miranda Lambert will perform at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on March 3. (Source AP Images) Miranda Lambert will perform at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on March 3. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Miranda Lambert will perform at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on March 3.

The announcement was posted on Twitter Friday morning.

Jon Pardi and The Steel Woods will also be a part of the show.

Tickets for Lambert's "Livin' Like Hippies" tour go on sale at 10 a.m. at Oct. 20.

Her tour starts in Greenville, S.C. on Jan. 18 and ends in Winston-Salem, N.C on March 24.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly