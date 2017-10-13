Euclid mayor fires police officer for misconduct following violent August arrest

Euclid officer Michael Amiott has been fired after a controversial video was released that showed him manhandling Richard Hubbard III during an August arrest. (Source: Facebook)

Mayor Kirsten Gail has fired Euclid police officer Michael Amiott, who was embroiled in controversy this past August for manhandling a suspect during an August arrest.

The arrest of Richard Hubbard III was caught on cell phone video and quickly went viral as it showed Amiott striking him.

"During his current disciplinary suspension from the Euclid Police Department for various rule violations, my Office received further complaints regarding Amiott’s professional conduct," said Gail in a prepared statement. "After a review, I found Amiott to have violated additional departmental rules, including Conduct Unbecoming and Courtesy, calling into serious question his suitability as a Euclid Police Officer."

Amiott was suspended for 45 days for Hubbard's arrest. He appealed that punishment, but as Cleveland 19 first reported, the punishment was upheld.

Damien Parker, who helped organize an initiative to remove Amiott from the force was pleased with the outcome.

"I feel like now that he has been terminated he needs to be brought up on charges because if anybody who didn't have a badge half of those things they would be sitting in jail," said Parker.

Related stories:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.