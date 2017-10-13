Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill teases 2018 gubernatorial run

Bill O'Neill posted on Facebook he is planning an announcement on Oct. 29 at the Chagrin Township Hall. (Source: The Supreme Court of Ohio website)

An Ohio Supreme Court justice is hinting at a gubernatorial run.

Bill O'Neill posted on Facebook he is planning an announcement on Oct. 29 at the Chagrin Township Hall.

He told his followers to save the date.

He became a justice to the Ohio Supreme Court in January of 2013.

O'Neill said he is an advocate of the legalization of marijuana.

In the past O'Neill said he wanted to release non-violent marijuana prisoners

He served as a lieutenant in Vietnam, and he retired from the Ohio National Guard with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

O'Neill supported Bernie Sanders for the democratic nominee for the 2016 Presidential Election.

In a speech in May, he said the state needs to reopen the Ohio Department of Mental Health hospitals in the state.

He added the state needs to get serious about the drug addiction problem in Ohio.

