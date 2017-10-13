Cleveland Cavs trade Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder to Atlanta Hawks: Reports

Richard Jefferson and Kay Felder are reportedly packing their bags and heading to the Atlanta Hawks.
According to reports, the Hawks will likely waive Jefferson and Felder.
Jefferson can become a free agent upon clearing waivers.
Cleveland is sending Atlanta two future second-round picks in the deal, league sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2017
For Cavaliers, the finalization of deal will get roster to 15 for opening night. https://t.co/2I04dKTnfO— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 13, 2017
