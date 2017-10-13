Cleveland Cavs trade Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder to Atlanta Ha - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavs trade Richard Jefferson, Kay Felder to Atlanta Hawks: Reports

Posted by John Deike, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH

Richard Jefferson and Kay Felder are reportedly packing their bags and heading to the Atlanta Hawks.

According to reports, the Hawks will likely waive Jefferson and Felder.

Jefferson can become a free agent upon clearing waivers.

