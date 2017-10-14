Man dies after crashing car in Cleveland's Public Square

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he later died. (Source: WOIO)

After striking the planter, the car flipped. (Source: WOIO)

Cones mark off the area where the driver struck large planters in the middle of the street. (Source: WOIO)

A 80-year-old man is dead after he crashed his car in Public Square.

The accident happened just before midnight on Friday.

Video taken at the scene suggests that the driver struck a large planter in the middle of Superior Avenue, just before East Roadway. The car then flipped, according to police.

The victim was taken by Cleveland EMS to Lutheran Hospital where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

