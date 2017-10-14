Wig-wearing woman wanted in string of local bank robberies

The suspect is also wanted from a bank robbery in Beachwood in September. (Source: FBI)

This surveillence photo is from the robbery in Conneaut earlier this month, and the same woman is wanted in three bank robberies. (Source: FBI)

One woman is suspected of robbing at least three banks in the area since late September.

The most recent robbery happened on Thursday, Oct. 12th at the Chase Bank on Market Street in Fairlawn. The suspect walked into the bank and handed the teller a threatening note, demanding money. The teller complied, handing the woman some cash.

The suspect was wearing a long-haired black wig, multi-patterned sweater or jacket, and had a large purse.

The FBI says this woman may be a suspect in two other recent robberies, one at the First National Bank in Beachwood on Oct. 4th, and one at the Andover Bank in Conneaut on Sept. 20th.

Anyone with tips can call the FBI at (330) 535-6156 or Fairlawn Police at (330) 666-8871. There is reward money available ofr information leading to the identification and prosecution fo the suspect. Tips can remain anonymous.

