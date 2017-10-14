It's National Dessert Day! Here's where to get free treats - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Do you have a sweet tooth? Saturday is National Dessert Day.

According to offers.com here is a list of restaurants who have special deals on Oct. 14:

  • Baskin Robbins
    • Free scoop when you download the Baskin Robbins App (Waffle Cones not included)
  • Cold Stone Creamery
    • Get two creations for the price of one for joining the My Stone Cold Club
  • Friendly's
    • 25 percent off your next visit and free ice cream on your birthday when you join Friendly's BFF Club
  • Krispy Kreme
    • Get a free doughnut when you join their email club.
  • Olive Garden
    • Get a free appetizer or dessert when you join the e-Club and buy two adult entrees
  • Red Lobster
    • Free appetizer or dessert when you sign up for emails
  • TGI Friday's
    • Free appetizer or dessert when you join Friday's rewards

