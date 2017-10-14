Cleveland Rape Crisis Center gets $3.25 million grant

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center (CRCC) has received a $3.25 million grant from the Ohio Attorney General's Office.

The grant comes through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) program. In addition, the CRCC got an additional $12,657 from the State Victim Assistance Act.

Combined, this totals $3.262 million, the largest grant in the center's history.

The CRCC will use the funds to help more than 44,000 people who use their counseling, advocacy and outreach services in four Northeast Ohio counties. They just recently opened a new facility in Ashtabula, to better service that area.

"This past year, we were able to expand our services and create stand-alone locations in Westlake and Ashtabula, all with the goal to make sure survivors in all areas can receive compassionate response and access to high-quality services," said Sondra Miller, President & CEO of Cleveland Rape Crisis Center. "Thanks to the funding from the Ohio Attorney General's Office, we will be able to continue to serve survivors of sexual abuse and rape so they can live healthy and productive lives."

Funds from the VOCA program in 2016 helped provide prevention, training and outreach to over 28,000 people. The CRCC also responded to nearly 5,000 texts and phone calls on the 24-hour crisis support hotline. They helped 1,713 survivors through the victim assistance program, and provided counseling and support groups to 1,089 survivors.

"I am pleased to provide this grant to the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center," said Attorney General DeWine. "I appreciate the work of the Center, which provides comprehensive services and support to survivors of sexual assault, not only in Cuyahoga County, but to those living in neighboring counties as well."

For more information, visit the CRCC's website or call 216-619-6194.

The Center's 24-hour rape crisis and support hotline is 216-619-6192 (call/text) or clevelandrapecrisis.org/chat.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.