Ohio State vs. Nebraska : How to watch, live coverage and streaming

Ohio State has scored 54 or more points in their last three games. (Source: AP Images)

The Ohio State University Buckeyes will play in their sixth game of the season against the University of Nebraska at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The Huskers are 3-3 on the year.

TV Channel: FS1

Radio: ESPN 850 WKNR

Announcers: Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, Jenny Taft

Odds: Ohio State -24.5, 58.5 points

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

