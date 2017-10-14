Fashion show raises money for Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland

The Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland hosted their Wine Women & Shoes event to raise money for the not-for-profit organization.

The fundraiser included a fashion show, wine, lunch, raffle prizes and a live auction.

Cleveland 19's Catherine Bosley was one of the local celebrities who participated in the event.

According to the press release the Ronald McDonald offers homelike environment for families of children receiving medical treatment at local hospitals.

