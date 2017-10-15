83 degrees outside in Houston, Texans decide to play game against Browns with roof closed

The Houston Texans announced on Twitter the roof at NRG Stadium would be closed before their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

NRG Stadium has a retractable roof.

By rule the Texans have to make a decision two hours before kickoff if the roof will be closed or open.

The NRG Stadium roof will be CLOSED for today's #Texans vs. #Browns game #DeepSteelSunday — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 15, 2017

A running joke among fans is the Texans always play with the roof closed.

"It's never open, y'all might as well cement it closed; when was the last time it was even opened for a game," A Twitter user posted on social media.

It's 83 degrees in Houston with a 15 percent chance of precipitation.

"Too nice out here again? Come on guys, this is football not basketball." Jamie Barbee posted on Twitter.

