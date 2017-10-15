Browns vs. Titans: How to watch, live coverage and streaming

The Cleveland Browns will be looking for their first win of the season as they face off against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Titans are 3-3 on the year.

Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett will be playing in his third NFL game. In those two games he has had three sacks.

DeShone Kizer is back as the starting quarterback for the Browns.

TV Channel: CBS

Radio: 92.3 The Fan

Stream: NFL GamePass

Announcers: Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Odds: Titans -6 42.5 points

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19's Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

Tweets by TonyZ19

Tweets by MarkSchwab

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.