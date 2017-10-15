Texans dominate the Browns, Cleveland falls to 0-6

The Texans won the game 33-17, the Browns are now 0-6 on the year. (Source AP Images)

The Houston Texans dominated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Texans won the game 33-17, the Browns are now 0-6 on the year.

Browns quarterback Kevin Hogan threw three interceptions in first NFL start.

Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson threw two touchdown passes in the first half.

Jason McCourty's pick six was the first touchdown of the day for the Browns.

It was the second game of Myles Garrett's career.

He got his third sack of the year in the second quarter

He had two sacks in his NFL debut against the New York Jets on Oct. 8.

