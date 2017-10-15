Cleveland Browns quarterback 'cemetery' in North Ridgeville continues to grow

Johnny Manziel headstone has a swan inflatable around it. (Source Tony Timoteo)

The Cleveland Browns quarterback "cemetery" continues to grow on Charles Road in North Ridgeville.

Two years ago we showed you the Halloween decorations on the front yard of the Timoteos.

The headstones represent every Browns quarterback since 1999.

Browns Quarterback Graveyard sends fans screaming!

"There's not many that have lasted a long time,"Tony Timoteo told Cleveland 19 in 2015.

New additions to the graveyard include a DeShone Kizer headstone and a Kevin Hogan headstone.

The Johnny Manziel headstone has a inflatable swan around it.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.