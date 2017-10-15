Hue Jackson says he did not text Deshaun Watson 'be ready' before the NFL Draft

Watson threw two touchdown passes against the Browns in the first half. (Source AP Images)

During the Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans broadcast one of the CBS announcers said Hue Jackson texted Deshaun Watson "be ready" before the NFL Draft.

Hue Jackson told reporters after the game he did not text that.

Jackson said he was texting back and forth with Watson, but he did not text "be ready" to the quarterback.

The Browns had two chances to select Watson.

Cleveland drafted Myles Garrett with the 1st overall pick, the Browns also had the 12th overall pick.

Here is the CBS story on Deshaun Watson getting “be ready” text from #Browns head coach Hue Jackson before draft pic.twitter.com/j6IyLZFx1X — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 15, 2017

They traded the pick to the Texans, Houston drafted Watson.

After he was drafted Watson said he did not take the Browns decision personally.

"Not at all. That's their decision. That's what they feel best with. That's what they're gonna do. I give my best to Hue Jackson's team. I've always been a fan of Hue Jackson and we have a great relationship," Watson said.

Deshaun Watson reacts to the Cleveland Browns trading the 12 pick and not selecting him. pic.twitter.com/BPa19FJtfh — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) April 28, 2017

Quarterback struggles continue to be a problem for the Browns.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer was benched against the New York Jets on Oct. 8.

Kevin Hogan is the current starter for the Browns, he was the 4th string quarterback in the preseason.

Watson threw two touchdown passes in his first half against the Browns.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.