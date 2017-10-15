Man dies in shooting on Cleveland's east side

A 35-year-old man died after he was shot Saturday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Whitcomb Road, just south of St. Clair Avenue.

The victim was transported to University Hospitals where he later died. He has not been identified yet.

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

