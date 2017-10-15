Positive from the Browns game, Myles Garrett got another sack

Myles Garrett has been one of the best players for the Cleveland Browns this season. (Source AP Images)

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett brought down Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter on Sunday.

This was the third sack of the year for Garrett.

#Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett's 3rd career sack in 2 games



[@Browns]



pic.twitter.com/JG00FMoma2 — Kyle Kelly (@KyleKellyCLE) October 15, 2017

Garrett had two sacks in his NFL Debut against the New York Jets on Oct. 8.

He actually got a sack on the first snap of his NFL career.

The rookie missed the first part of the year with an ankle injury.

