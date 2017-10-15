You'll be surprised by the most popular Halloween candy in Ohio

M&M's were the most popular Halloween candy last year. (Source Pixabay.com)

According to CandyStore.com Blow Pops are the most popular Halloween candy in the state of the Ohio.

M&M's were ranked second on the list and Starburst were ranked third.

The website reports more than $2 billion will be on spent on candy for the holiday this year.

The CandyStore.com article shows the most popular candy for each state in the country.

