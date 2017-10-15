Mark Schwab has no idea when the Cleveland Browns are going to w - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mark Schwab has no idea when the Cleveland Browns are going to win a game

Posted by Mark Schwab, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Kevin Hogan was sacked four times on Sunday. (Source AP Images) Kevin Hogan was sacked four times on Sunday. (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Browns lost again on Sunday.

The Houston Texans defeated the Browns 33-17.

  1. Kevin Hogan started and the offense was still useless. Hogan didn’t hold the ball as long as Kizer did, instead he just overthrew everybody. It wasn’t a refreshing change of pace, but a change none the less.
  2. DeShaun Watson started and was better than Hogan and Kizer and again has us all wondering why the Browns decided he wasn’t worth drafting. He passed for three touchdowns while piling up a rating of 103. He’s outstanding. The Browns look ridiculous right now for not taking him.
  3. Myles Garrett is awesome. At least they didn’t screw that pick up. They could’ve had him and Watson, but I guess we should take what we can get. Garrett looks amazing, registering another sack and multiple tackles-for-loss. He also drew a holding penalty. Just imagine when he’s able to play every down.
  4. Isaiah Crowell had a nice day statistically and Duke Johnson was explosive as always. I’m not even going to call that a silver lining, but it’s something.
  5. The Texans defense shut down the Browns without J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus. If they’re missing guys of that caliber and still shutting down the Browns, it says a lot about the Browns. Some people thought Hogan could have a decent day, statistically at least. He didn’t.
  6. Ricardo Louis was another guy touted as a “sleeper” to have a nice week because of perceived chemistry with Hogan. He didn’t. Three catches for 25 yards, if you picked him up for your fantasy team, you have my condolences for the wasted roster move.
  7. Titans on deck, then the Vikings and Lions and Jaguars and it goes on and on, and I have no idea when they are going to win a game.

