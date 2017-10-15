9 children dead in Akron house fires within past year

The fire on Seward Ave in Akron marks the third fatal fire in the city to happen the past ten months, bringing the death toll up to 11. (Source WOIO)

Two children are now dead after another fatal house fire in Akron.

A community is grieving and now the Red Cross is working on ways to prevent this from happening in the future.

2 children injured in Akron house fire die at hospital

Nine of those people were children.

"They had just moved in. It was a nice house and everything," neighbor Zyrus Saunders said.

Charred remains are all that's left of the Akron home.

"I feel bad for all their losses and stuff," Saunders said.

But it's not the loss of the material things that has the neighborhood shaken up.

"It's tragic. This is heartfelt to hear. two innocent children," neighbor Scott Sanders said.

Balloons of the letters K and J sit in the yard among the rumble, representing the names 5-year-old Kymera Cody and 12-year-old Jada Snowden, two children who died after being severely burned.

"I ask God everyday why do you let innocent people hurt?" Sanders said.

It turns out the home didn't have any working smoke detectors during the time of the fire, something that Jim Mcintyre with the red cross says could have been the difference between life and death.

"We can't emphasize enough the value of having working smoke alarms on each floor of your home. It cuts the risk of serious injury or death due to home fire in half," Mcintyre said.

He's working to make sure that everyone not only a smoke alarm installed, but also a plan.

"You gotta think about it in advance... so preparation is the key. Be sure you have a smoke detector installed on every floor and the operative word is working," Mcintyre said.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

If you yourself don't have a smoke detector installed in your home, you can click this link so you can get one installed free of charge.

Also if you'd like to help the family of Kymera Cody and Jada Snowden, you can click this link.

