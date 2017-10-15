Report: Cleveland Browns looking to add another football executive

According to a report from ProFootballTalk.com the Cleveland Browns are snooping around for a football guy for their front office should be refreshing to Browns fans ears.

It doesn’t necessarily mean Jimmy Haslam is looking to blow it all up again, it might mean that he’s just looking to add another football voice to an analytics-heavy room that appears to be struggling in it’s second year.

0-6 this year and 1-21 since 2016, Browns quietly begin reaching out to football executives for potential hire https://t.co/Q4JGcbDqNB — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 15, 2017

It’s hard to evaluate draft classes until a few years have passed, but you don’t need to wait a few years to see that Carson Wentz and Deshaun Watson are good.

That’s the problem, the Browns didn’t think they would be. The analytics team decided Wentz would not be a top-20 quarterback, so they moved the draft pick.

Clearly they have been wrong. Wentz is one of the best young quarterbacks in the game already.

Jimmy Haslam has to see that. If his front office told him that they thought Wentz was a good player, but the team had so many holes that they needed to accrue picks, that’s another thing.

At least then they would have demonstrated that they could evaluate Wentz as a quarterback. Instead they missed badly. And appeared to have missed badly on Watson.

Two years in a row where the franchise’s biggest hole could have finally been filled, but the guys calling the shots said “nope.”

Should the analytics team be fired? That’s up to the owner. He could bring in a football guy just to add another voice.

There really is a place for analytics in sports, but there has to be a balance with scouting.

The Browns have scouts, and have football guys in their front office, but it’s reasonable at this point to suggest their voice might not be measured enough.

