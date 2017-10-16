Best apps to help with holiday shopping

It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas shopping!

With less than three months until the holidays, here are several shopping apps to help save money.

Santa's Bag - The app allows users to create gift lists and set a budget for each person. It also provides a Christmas countdown clock so you know exactly how much time you have to cross those names off of your list.

Shop Savvy - The Shop Savvy app allows you to scan the barcode of an item you're considering buying to let you know if another store has the item for a cheaper price or if it is more affordable to buy online.

Both apps are available to Apple and Android users.

When shopping in store or online, check social media for coupons and deals on the shop's Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter pages.

