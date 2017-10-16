Akron students return to school after 2 classmates killed in house fire

Two young girls were killed last week in an Akron house fire (Source: GoFundMe)

On Monday, students in Akron will return to school just days after two of their young classmates were killed in a fatal house fire.

Since January, nine children have died in fires throughout the Akron community. School district officials are working on ways to better help students protect themselves outside of school hours.

Superintendent David James says grief counselors will be available at Buchtel Community Learning Center, where seventh-grader Jada Snowden attended. Counselors will also be at the school where her 5-year-old sister, Kymera Cody, attended kindergarten.

James released a statement regarding the students' deaths:

This is the third time in 10 months we have lost children in house fires in our community. Nine children have perished. This has led us to begin discussing working on a better way to help children protect themselves outside of school hours. Clearly, more must be done."

Last Thursday, a fire broke out at a home on Seward Avenue in the early hours of the morning. Firefighters pulled the two young girls from the fire and rushed them to a hospital, but they later died from their injuries.

"You know this is tragic. This is heartfelt. This here two innocent children, I ask god everyday who do you let innocent people hurt,"

There were no smoke detectors inside of the home, according to fire inspectors. Click here for information on how to get a smoke detector installed for free.

Investigators are still determining what caused last week's deadly fire on Seward Avenue.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the two girls. As of Monday morning, over $3,000 has been raised. Also, the West Griffins Football and Cheer is hosting a walkathon in honor of Jada and Kymera. Jada was a member of the pep team. The walk is this Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. at Erie Island Park and will end at United Baptist Church.

