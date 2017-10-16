Ex-cop gets 6 months in prison for sexual assault during traffic stop

Ex police officer Kenneth Bolton in court at sentencing. (Source: WOIO)

A former East Cleveland police officer who pleaded guilty to several sexual assault charges was sentenced Monday.

Kenneth Bolton received six months in prison and six months in county jail, but ultimately the judge ordered that two sentences be served concurrently. When Bolton is released, he will be on probation for five years and must register as a sex offender.

Bolton pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and interfering with civil rights.

Before being sentenced, he apologized to the victims and the court.

'I'm truly sorry for what I did," said Bolten in court

Bolton was convicted of illegally pulled over two women near the intersection of Euclid Avenue and Lee Road in February. During the traffic stop he took a sex toy that he found in the backseat of the victim's car and assaulted the two women while they were detained.

After the investigation, Bolton lost his license as a police officer.

His plea agreement also meant a kidnapping charge was dropped.

