Small comb in rape kit tested, leads to charges in 15-year old rape

Charges were announced Monday against the person(s) accused in the rape of 16-year-old girl walking home from school in 1998 and a 52-year-old woman who just got off the bus in 2002.

Daniel Fridley, who has been labeled a serial rapist, was indicted for rape, attempted rape, kidnapping and felonious assault of the 52-year-old legally blind victim.

Authorities say a small comb in the victim's rape case was not tested until recently, and that is what ultimately led them to Fridley.

Darryl Williams has also been indicted. He's accused of raping a teen who was walking to school.

He beat and raped her in a stairwell near West 45th Street and Clark Avenue.

According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, both suspects face more than 100 years in prison.

