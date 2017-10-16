Woman pleads guilty to starting fire that killed boyfriend

A 50-year-old Cleveland woman pleads guilty to setting her home on fire, killing her boyfriend.

Elizabeth Scott started the fire at 8605 Platten Avenue in August of 2016.

Frank Salamone, 46, was found dead inside the house. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner ruled Salamone died from smoke inhalation.

Justin Blackburn, 27, also lived with the couple. He managed to escape the blaze, but suffered a sprained ankle.

Scott pled guilty to aggravated arson and the reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter.

She will be sentenced on Oct. 26.

