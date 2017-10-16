Fans swarm Progressive Field for Jason Kipnis' unique farewell ( - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fans swarm Progressive Field for Jason Kipnis' unique farewell (video)

Little Jason Kipnis fan. (Source: WOIO) Little Jason Kipnis fan. (Source: WOIO)
Kipnis signing a shoe. (Source: WOIO) Kipnis signing a shoe. (Source: WOIO)
Jason Kipnis handing out shoes. (Source: WOIO) Jason Kipnis handing out shoes. (Source: WOIO)
Kipnis "Shoe Toss". (Source: WOIO) Kipnis "Shoe Toss". (Source: WOIO)
Kipnis signing a hat. (Source: WOIO) Kipnis signing a hat. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Despite the season ending way too early, Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis kept his promise and went ahead with his annual "Shoe Toss".

 After tweeting, 'how he wish it was off a parade float but the show must go on...' 

Kipnis cleaned out his locker and met more than 100 fans at Progressive Field Monday to give away items he collected all season.

The shoe toss took place nearly a week after falling to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

He also gave away bobbleheads and signed jerseys, hats, baseballs and other items that fans brought to the toss. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly