Grand jury indicts man accused of killing 3-year-old

A 28-year-old, accused in a murder that left a 3-year-old dead, has been indicted by a grand jury.

Emmanuel Galarza had an arraignment Monday morning, but it did not happen because his indictment came down.

Garlarza was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, involuntary mansluaghter and endangering children.

According to family members Jaeden Gray-Cole was sitting on a bunk bed when Galarza hit him in the head causing him to fall and hit his head again.

Jaeden was taken to Fairview Hospital on Oct. 2. He died two days later at MetroHealth Hospital.

Family members also set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the little boy's funeral expenses.

Galarza is being held on $500,000 bond.

He'll be back in court on Tuesday.

