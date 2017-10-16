Three people shot outside Akron nightclubs

Three people are recovering after being shot outside two different nightclubs.

The first shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Saturday at the Deja Vu Nightclub at 1056 South Main Street.

When officers arrived, two victims were found in the parking lot.

One 18-year-old man was shot in the foot and a second 18-year-old man was shot in the stomach and upper torso. The victim shot in the stomach is listed in critical condition at Akron City Hospital. Their names are not yet being released.

Several vehicles were also struck by the gunfire.

The suspect, a black male with braided hair wearing a black jacket with red sleeves that had a rose or roses on the back, was last seen leaving the scene in a white Ford Fusion.

The second shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. Sunday at the Debonaires Nigthclub at 1221 South Arlington Street.

A 26-year-old man was shot several times in the parking lot. He is listed in serious condition at Akron City Hospital. His name is not yet being released.

A nearby house and two cars were struck by gunfire.

No description of the suspect.

If you have any information on either of the shootings, please contact Akron police.

