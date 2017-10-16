Euclid settles high-speed police chase lawsuit for $675K

The settlement was announced Monday for a woman injured as the result of a high-speed police chase in 2013.

Regina Hardesty, of Wickliffe, was injured when Euclid police initiated and continued a chase on March 28, 2013.

Hardesty, 36, was seriously injured the vehicle fleeing from police struck her car on Euclid Avenue.

The attorney for Hardesty said Officer Jose Alcantara initiated the pursuit, "without adequate justification" and continued at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour during rush hour.

Officer Alcantara was pursuing a driver for a traffic violation. The driver fled the scene.

"This settlement sends a message to police departments that these vehicular pursuits often pose a great risk of danger to the public. Departments must institute clear policies and mandatory training to restrict pursuits to only emergency circumstances, and under proper supervision. Thousands of innocent people, like Regina Hardesty, are injured or killed annually as a result of reckless pursuits," according to the attorney, Terry Gilbert.

