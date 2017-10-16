90s favorite Bell, Biv, DeVoe to perform at halftime of Cavs Opening Night

Season opening games in Cleveland, for any sport, are usually exciting but Tuesday's contest at Quicken Loans Arena may rival them all.

The 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Champion Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics at 8 p.m.

The game will be nationally televised and Cavs fans will be watching as Kyrie Irving returns to the Q, for the first time in his NBA career, in another uniform.

You may recall, the All-Star guard asked owner Dan Gilbert to trade him and that wish came true in August.

Irving was sent to Boston and for him, the Cavs received fellow All-Star Isaiah Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round draft pick. The trade signaled a climactic end for Irving and the Cavs.

Arena doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Outside, fans will treated to plenty of music and entertainment, face painting, sign making and a variety of food and beverage options.

Inside, in addition to Moondog, Sir C.C., Cavalier Girls dance team and the Scream Team, fans will get to enjoy a free mini-concert as American Music and Soul Train Award R&B Band Winners and Billboard Chart topping artists, Bell Biv DeVoe, perform at halftime.

Fans in attendance will be greeted at their seats with an Opening Night Cavs T-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic and a Light-up Bracelet presented by Tissot. The Opening Night T-shirt was selected and voted on by Wine & Gold United members and boldly displays the new Cavs Global Shield across the chest, part of the Cavs modernized brand and logo collection.



The team’s new-look includes an updated court design and new Nike uniforms.

Cavs fans can lock-in seats to Opening Night and their favorite games all season long, at Cavs.com/Tickets, where tickets to Cavs games are always available.

