WATCH INSIDE: Nike releases new LeBron James commercial for Opening Night

Nike unveiled LeBron James' new commercial Monday, just one day before the season opener.

It's titled "Welcome to Season 15", to coincide with the King's 15th season.

It opens with LeBron walking down a corridor of Quicken Loans Arena before flashing to snippets of an erupting volcano, a lion, and then the famous instragram video of him working out in the gym right after the Cavs 2016 Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Nike asks, "Why'd they go and poke the bear?"

Check it out:

The Cavaliers open Tuesday night at home against Kyrie Irving and the Celtics. Tip-off is at 8 p.m.

