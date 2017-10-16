Parma Kay Jewelers swindled out of $6,000

Parma police are searching for a pair of thieves who entered a local Kay Jewelers on Oct. 3, and walked out with nearly $6,000 in illegally purchased merchandise.

According to police, two shoppers fraudulently opened a line of store credit using a man's identity from Chagrin Falls.

To help complete the transaction, they produced a fake Ohio driver's license.

Police suspect this couple may have also been involved in similar thefts that took place in Medina and Summit Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Parma Police at 440-887-7316.

