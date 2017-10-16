Tonight at 6: Justice Center water questioned

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

What's in the water at the Justice Center?

And, why there's now a lawsuit!

We all have to pay for it. So why was the head of a local power plant allegedly not paying for his?

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.