Ohio meat producer recalls more than 450,000 pounds of potentially tainted meat

An Ohio meat producer implemented a voluntary recall Friday of more than 450,000 pounds of meat.

According to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, the meat was potentially produced under unsanitary conditions.

The recall includes fresh and frozen beef, pork, lamb, chicken, venison, rabbit, various dried meat snacks and deli products that were produced between Nov. 7, 2016, and Oct. 4, 2017.

There have been no reports of illness.

The meat was reportedly processed using a water supply that did not meet Ohio Department of Health Requirements.

Newswanger Meats is asking customers who purchased these products not to consume them. The products should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased.

Click here to see the packaging and serial numbers that were attached to the potentially tainted meats.

