Virtual reality helping teach a healthy lesson at Ginn Academy

Virtual reality is helping students learn to eat healthy at Ginn Academy.

Sugar Goggles help take kids through the blood vessels in the human body and shows the different physical reaction of sugar consumption.

Healthy eating is vital according to Atkins Nutritionist Vicki Cox.

"From 1975 to today, the amount of kids with obesity has increased from 11 million to 124 million," says Cox.

Ginn Academy is one of about two dozens schools across the country that have access to the goggles. Sugar Goggles are developed by Atkins in collaboration with HealthCorps.

