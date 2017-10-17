Cleveland Cavaliers 2017 season opener against the Boston Celtics: What you need to know

The Cavaliers tip off the 2017-18 NBA regular season with an Eastern Conference Finals rematch against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night at Cleveland's Q Arena.

Cleveland will feature new uniforms, new players, a new court design, and a new attitude at the start of the season.

LeBron James has been nursing a sprained ankle since the start of the NBA preseason and his status remains unclear for Tuesday night's game, but team officials say he participated in Sunday's walk-through ahead of the opener.

The Cavs will take on a Celtics team led by former Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving. The crowd's reaction will likely be mixed with cheers of appreciation and taunts and boos.

Fans in Cleveland have loved Irving since he started his NBA career on the Cavs six years ago, but his demand for departure and recent comments about the Cleveland's sports scene may have tainted his reputation as a Cleveland fan favorite.

With the Browns in the middle of a winless season and the Indians knocked from the MLB playoffs early, Cleveland sports fans would love somebody to blow off steam toward. Even Irving said it's going to be "rowdy" at the Q on Tuesday night.

Tipoff between the Cavs and Celtics is at 8 p.m., while arena doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Fans will have access to music, entertainment, face-painting, sign making, a variety of food and beverage options, and a new player introduction video on the HUMONGOTRON as part of pregame activities. The R&B band Bell Biv DeVoe will perform at halftime for the crowd.

The nationally televised game will air on TNT, and can be heard on WTAM 1100 AM, WMMS 100.7 FM, and in Spanish on La MEGA 87.7 FM.

For ticket information, visit Cavs.com/Tickets.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.