Meet the 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers

In an offseason filled with storylines, LeBron James and the Cavs are undoubtedly ready to start the season.

The NBA was filled with blockbuster trades and wild free agent acquisitions over the summer. The Cavs were included in the mayhem.

Kyrie Irving was traded to the Eastern Conference rivals for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, and several other assets. Cleveland also added more depth and versatility to the team, now featuring stars like Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade, and Jeff Green.

Here's a look at the Cavaliers opening night roster:

LeBron James, Forward - LeBron needs no introduction. Entering his 15th year in the NBA, LeBron is chasing another ring for Cleveland in the final year of his team contract. LeBron averages 27.1 points per game, 7 assists per game, and 7.3 rebounds per game throughout his career. He is the only player in NBA playoffs history to rank in the Top 10 in points, rebounds, and assists. LeBron was named to the All-NBA First Team for 10 years.

Dwyane Wade - LeBron's best friend played for the Chicago Bulls last season, but his contract was bought out allowing him to join Cleveland this offseason. The NBA Champion and All-Star brings a career 23.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, and 5.7 assists per game. Wade and James recently sat down to discuss their friendship and the chance to play together again.

The real story of @KingJames & @DwyaneWade's 14-year friendship: draft camp, playoff battles, ducking batteries, banana boats & so much more pic.twitter.com/7SFzLwzkUe — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) October 17, 2017

Jose Calderon, Guard - The 36-year-old veteran point guard was signed by the Cavs in the 2017 offseason. He has played 12 years in the NBA and averages 9.6 points per game and 6.2 assists per game in his career. He also played professional basketball in Spain from 2000-05. Calderon will likely serve as backup point guard until Isaiah Thomas is healthy enough to be back on the court.

Kyle Korver, Guard - The three-point specialist was traded to Cleveland in the 2016-17 season, and resigned with the Cavs over the summer. Korver has 14 years NBA experience under his belt and shoots 43.1 percent from three-point territory in his career.

Kevin Love, Forward - The 29-year-old forward will actually be the starting center for Cleveland at the beginning of the 2017-18 season. Love has played nine years in the NBA, and averages 18.4 points per game and 11.5 rebounds per game throughout his career. Love was key in the Cavaliers' 2016 NBA Championship title run. Other awards include three-time NBA All-Star, two-time All-NBA Second Team selection, and 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

Cedi Osman, Forward - The 6 feet 8 inch tall NBA rookie is only 22-years-old. Osman has not played any professional basketball in the NBA, but has played for several years in different leagues across Europe.

Derrick Rose, Guard - The opening night starter at point guard joined the Cavaliers during the offseason as a free agent signing. The 29-year-old, 8-year veteran has had injury troubles in the past, but hopes to put his knee problems behind him and remain healthy for Cleveland. Rose was selected as the 201-11 NBA MVP, and averages 19.5 points and six assists per game.

Iman Shumpert, Guard - Shumpert, or "Shump," averages 7.4 points per game in his six-year career. He joined the Cavaliers in 2014 and has been known for his lockdown defense against stars on opposing teams.

JR Smith, Guard/Forward - The 13-year veteran joined Cleveland in 2014 with Shumpert as part of a trade with the New York Knicks. Smith shoots 37.4 percent from three-point range throughout his career and averages 12.9 points per game. At the start of the 2017-18 season, Smith ranked 17th in NBA history in three-pointers made. The 2016 NBA Champion was pushed to the bench this year with the recent acquisition of Dwyane Wade.

Isaiah Thomas, Guard - Thomas comes to the Cavs via a trade with the Boston Celtics, swapping him for Kyrie Irving. The point guard ended the 2017 NBA Playoffs with a hip injury and will be starting the 2017-18 season on the bench. Thomas averages 19.1 points per game throughout his career, including an average of 28.9 points for the Celtics in the 2016-17 season.

Tristan Thompson, Center/Forward - Thompson will be starting the season on the bench behind newly-named starter Kevin Love. He will likely bring his energy and defensive stoutness to the court with the Cavs' second team. Joining the NBA and the Cavs in 2011, Thompson averages 9.4 points and 8.6 rebounds per game throughout his career.

Ante Zizic, Forward/Center - Zizic is another player acquired from the Boston Celtics during the swap for Kyrie Irving. The 6 feet 11 inch tall 20-year-old has never played in a professional NBA game but brings athleticism and size to the Cavaliers.

Jae Crowder, Forward - Crowder joined the team as part of the trade between the Cavs and Celtics for Kyrie Irving. He was initially drafted by Cleveland in 2012, but traded away before seeing any playing time for the Cavs. Crowder's career stats include 8.9 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game. He was listed as a starter in the regular season opener.

Channing Frye, Forward - The 6 feet 11 inch tall Frye averages 9.2 points per game with a 38.9 three-point percentage. Frye has played professional basketball for 11 years and has been on the Cavs since the 2015 season. He was a pivotal role players in the Cavs' 2016 run through the playoffs for an NBA Championship.

Jeff Green, Forward - Jeff Green, drafted out of Georgetown, has played on several teams throughout his nine-year NBA career. Green was picked up during the offseason as a free agent. He brings 13.5 career points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game to the team. At the start of his career, Green experienced heart issues that actually required heart surgery at the Cleveland Clinic.

John Holland, Guard/Forward - John Holland, 28, played college basketball at Boston University. This is his first year in the NBA.

The Cleveland Cavaliers start the 2017-18 season against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

