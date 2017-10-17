Cleveland adds $8 million for demolishing abandoned homes, requests $17 million more

The Cleveland City Council has adopted additional legislation awarding $8 million for demolishing abandoned and vacant homes and commercial buildings throughout the city.

The additional funds are part of Mayor Frank Jackson's Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative.

Under the program, 151 buildings have been demolished while another 113 are scheduled to be taken down, according to the legislation. Vacant homes and buildings within 500 feet of public schools are targeted by the initiative.

In addition to the $8 million, the city council is requesting $17 million from Cuyahoga County Council to help demolish blighted properties in Cleveland. Those funds were initially intended to help with Cleveland's initiative, but Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish recently announced that the demolition funds from the county were cut.

"The city of Cleveland has an estimated 4,200 residential structures identified for demolition and the elimination of the remaining $17 million from the county will detrimentally impact the progress the city has made in eliminating blight," according to Councilman Tony Brancatelli, who helped introduce the legislation to Cuyahoga County.

