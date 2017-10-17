LeBron James, Nike open 'The 15' pop-up shop to launch newest shoe

LeBron James, in collaboration with Nike, opened a pop-up shop on Monday to promote his newest shoe, the LEBRON 15.

The 15 is open 10.16-10.22. It's located at 2000 East 9th street, Cleveland, OH. — Nike.com (@nikestore) October 16, 2017

Views from the @Nike LeBron 15 pop-up shop in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/xAbftbjVhN — STACK (@STACKMedia) October 16, 2017

The 15 by @NikeBasketball



2000 East 9th Street

Cleveland, OH 44115 pic.twitter.com/hFSXF97eMV — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 17, 2017

The shop is located on the corner of East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue in downtown Cleveland. The superstar himself showed up to the shoe launch.

During Monday's event, the Road Trippin podcast featuring Channing Frye, recently-traded Richard Jefferson, LeBron, and Kevin Love was streamed live from the pop-up shop.

According to Nike, the shoe features an advanced cushioning system and is designed to meet the demands of LeBron's athleticism and explosiveness.

The Nike LeBron 15 “Ghost” releases Tuesday, October 17 pic.twitter.com/F5rgaBfPAD — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 16, 2017

LeBron said, "This is my favorite shoe to date."

The shoe's designer, Jason Petrie, said LeBron told him what he wanted with the 15:

"We have three adages: “Lock me down so I can fly,” which came straight from LeBron; “Protect me from myself,” which relates to how we build for season-long comfort; and "Make me light." We try to keep those rules steady and make sure that we address them in all of his products."

Monday's exclusive pop-up launch was the first chance for shoe collectors to get the LEBRON 15 shoes. His signature sneakers officially became available on Tuesday for $185.

The pop-up shop will be open to the public until Sunday, Oct. 22.

The Cavaliers open the regular season in Cleveland against Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.