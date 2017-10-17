Bay Village police warn of cop impersonator during traffic stops

Police have issued a warning to residents about a man that impersonated a police officer during a recent traffic stop in Bay Village.

According to the Bay Village Police Department, a 17-year-old girl was pulled over on Oct. 6 near the intersection of Rexford Avenue and Aberdeen Road.

Police say the fake officer followed the teen for a short distance before pulling her over with a single, blue-flashing light on the roof of his vehicle.

The victim said the impersonating officer shined his flashlight in her face continually. He asked if she "had done anything bad or suspicious earlier in the evening" and asked for her driver's license and other information.

The teen girl described the man as a white male with brown hair. She said he appeared over 6 feet tall and seemed to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

He was wearing a dark uniform shirt with no badge, patches, or name tag, according to the victim's statement. He never stated what agency he worked for.

If anybody has information or has experienced something similar, please contact Det. Kevin Krolkosky with the Bay Village Police Department at 440-899-3485.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.