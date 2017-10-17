Rocky River dad admits to killing daughter in sleep; receives 22 years in prison

A Rocky River father plead guilty Tuesday to murdering his daughter because he said she disrespected his rules by coming home late and not cleaning her room.

Jamal Mansour, 64, was then sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Mansour cried as he admitted to fatally shooting Tahani Mansour, 27 on Sept. 27, 2016. She was found with two gunshot wounds to her head inside of the family's home.

Rocky River Police say Tahani had been sleeping when she was killed.

Mansour was being held on $4.5 million bond. Trial was scheduled to start in November, but the plea hearing in Judge Nancy Russo's courtroom came as a surprise.

The 2016 shooting was the first homicide in Rocky River in two years. Before that, police say they hadn't seen a homicide in 16 or 17 years.

Mansour's attorney, Justin Withrow, says his client is a Jordanian businessman who has owned gas stations and grocery stores with his brothers in Northeast Ohio since 1978.

The victim graduated from Rocky River High School and went to Cleveland State. She had a doctor of pharmacy degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University.

