Did Art Modell or Kyrie Irving say these quotes about leaving Cleveland? (quiz)

A lot of things former Cavaliers star Kyrie Irving said before and after he left about Cleveland kind of sting.

These kind of quotes can linger with a Cleveland fan -- much like the things that were said by former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell when he moved the team to Baltimore.

Kyrie Irving demanded a trade and when the news broke, it really upset fans.

The trade sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, and a first-round draft pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Most Cleveland fans showed shock that Kyrie was actually leaving and displayed appreciation for his time in the city, while some Boston fans seemed angry that the Celtics are losing their star Isaiah Thomas.

Some of the other NBA stars also expressed their thoughts about the trade on social media.

Great deal by Cleveland...they get Jae crowder too?? That's an underrated move! — Evan Turner (@thekidet) August 23, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers face off against the Boston Celtics in the first game of the upcoming NBA season tonight at 8 p.m at Quicken Loans Arena.

