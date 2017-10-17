LeBron James graces GQ magazine as cover model, named 'Greatest Living Athlete'

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has been named as GQ's cover star for the November magazine issue.

The announcement was made on the same day that the Cavaliers start the regular season against the Boston Celtics.

The feature article, titled "LeBron James Is the Greatest Living Athlete (and Here's Why)," highlights James' accomplishments on and off the court.

In the article, LeBron discusses his views on President Trump, his longevity and duration throughout his NBA career, the possibility of playing against his son in the future NBA, Dan Gilbert's stance on racism, and more.

Click here to read the entire LeBron James article.

