Fairview police looking for graffiti spray painting vandal

Police say they believe one man spray painted graffiti at multiple locations.

The graffiti, most of which contained the symbols "ZQ"17", was discovered on Oct. 12.

A total of seven businesses were vandalized; including, Shaved Ice at 21280 Lorain, Troubador Coffee at 21370 Lorain, Pat's Nu-Style Cleaners at 21420 Lorain Road, Rapko Appliance at 22255 Lorain Road, Allen-Kennedy Design at 211890 Lorain Road, Fairview Laundromat at 22229 Lorain Road and the sign behind Petco at Westgate Shopping Center.

The traffic control boxes at the Westgate exit to W. 210 Street and on Westwood Avenue at W. 210 Street were also spray painted.

After watching surveillance video from victims and surrounding businesses, Fairview Park police say the suspect appears to be a heavy set white male in his 20's or 30's, with a very distinctive walk. He is seen carrying a bag with spray paint cans.

If you have any information, please contact Fairview Park police.

