22-year-old woman murdered in Akron

Police are investigating after a 22-year-woman was found murdered.

Akron police officers were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of Weehawken Place around 4:45 p.m. on October 16.

When they arrived, Carolyn Parker was found shot to death inside an apartment. She was found by the father of her child.

Parker was pronounced dead on the scene. The Summit County Medical Examiner says she was shot in the chest.

Akron police say she was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on October 14.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.