Kyrie on Cavs: 'We're bonded for life'

Kyrie Irving says just because he plays for the Boston Celtics he'll always have a bond with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Check it out:

"I know most teams say 'we're bonded forever,' but that couldn't be more true for the team that came back from a 3-1 lead," said Irving said. "Understanding what we had to do and what we had to commit ourselves to in order to accomplish something bigger than ourselves. And I was part of that special team, and um, it's something I'll remember for the rest of my life. I mean the real relationships in terms of the guys that you honestly call your friends outside the floor, those never change.They exist and you're bonded through not only basketball but life and I'm appreciative of those things."

Irving made history with the Cavs in 2016. That team was the first in NBA history to come back from a 3–1 series deficit to win the NBA Finals. That win was also the team's first championship in franchise history.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.